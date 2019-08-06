South Texas Money Management LTD Lifted Its Delta Air Lines (DAL) Holding by $4.68 Million; Stock Value Rose; Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Has Raised Its Nee (NEE) Stake by $1.89 Million; Stock Rose

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 91,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 743,975 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.43M, up from 652,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $57.82. About 8.22 million shares traded or 55.90% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 04/04/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Delta says online chat cyber security breach put some customer payment information at risk…; 24/05/2018 – Delta Unveils Zac Posen Uniforms With a Taste of `Passport Plum’; 22/03/2018 – DELTA RESUMING FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST AS ‘FOUR’EASTER’ PASSES; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q CASM-Ex Items Up About 4%; 10/05/2018 – U.S. East Coast refiners look to Texas crude for discounted oil; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Rev $9.97B; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Delta Air Lines’ New Senior Unsecured Notes

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Nee (NEE) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 9,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 70,589 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.65M, up from 60,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Nee for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $208.05. About 2.08M shares traded or 20.93% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Vident Inv Advisory Limited has invested 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Benin Corporation holds 0.22% or 2,650 shares. King Wealth reported 1,142 shares. 143,484 were reported by Clark Group Inc. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Company has 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,335 shares. First City owns 3,085 shares. American Natl Ins Comm Tx stated it has 39,810 shares. City Tru Fl reported 21,836 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Optimum Investment Advisors reported 1,677 shares. Pitcairn Commerce has 0.18% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bank & Trust Of Hawaii owns 0.27% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 18,681 shares. Argent Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,785 shares. Eqis Cap Management Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mcrae Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 763,489 are owned by Svcs Automobile Association. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 743,975 shares. Creative Planning holds 43,180 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.08% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 32,600 shares. Massachusetts-based Adage Prtn Ltd has invested 0.1% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 188,575 shares. Gibraltar holds 2.68% or 51,665 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Co reported 581 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Jnba holds 0.01% or 853 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Corp holds 0.2% or 2.60 million shares. Moreover, Advisory Inc has 0.05% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 36,056 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Daiwa Grp has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. Shares for $1.06 million were sold by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck& Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4,541 shares to 642,848 shares, valued at $53.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 55,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,495 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa Spnsrd Adr Rep Rg Sh (NSRGY).