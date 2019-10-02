South Texas Money Management LTD Lifted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $2.44 Million; Curbstone Financial Management Has Decreased Holding in Amazon Com (Amzn) (AMZN) by $329,382

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (AMZN) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,612 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95 million, down from 2,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.65. About 2.79M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Greenwich Time: Rumor Roundup: Blade Runner 2? Evil Dead Remake? Amazon Stores?; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID IN TALKS WITH AZUL TO SHIP GOODS IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 08/04/2018 – Ann Arbor News: Thoughts on Amazon’s Michigan football ‘All or Nothing’ series; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s Fire TV Cube has been rumored since last year; 13/04/2018 – Olorunnipa on Trump’s Amazon Attack (Audio); 09/05/2018 – Amazon cloud chief Andy Jassy said on Wednesday it’s “super dangerous” for Seattle to consider taxing companies to offset the effects of gentrification and homelessness; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare; 30/05/2018 – STITCH FIX INC SFIX.O HAS NOT HAD ‘ANY SERIOUS DISCUSSIONS’ ABOUT COMBINING WITH AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O -CEO KATRINA LAKE; 29/05/2018 – Amazon Publishing to Launch Brand New Series from Bestselling Author Patricia Cornwell; 27/04/2018 – Amazon ad sale boom could challenge Google-Facebook dominance

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Inv Lc owns 26,606 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 1,189 shares. 220,331 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt invested in 1,083 shares or 0.81% of the stock. 4,000 were accumulated by Leonard Green And Prtnrs Limited Partnership. Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Nj holds 0.18% or 115 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Commerce invested 2.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dsc Ltd Partnership accumulated 325 shares. World Asset Mgmt invested in 27,654 shares or 2.56% of the stock. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 10,374 shares. Concourse Capital Mgmt Limited holds 8.32% or 4,557 shares. Newfocus Fincl Gru Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hsbc Holding Public Lc accumulated 1.41% or 392,791 shares. Northstar Gp has invested 2.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 14,344 shares.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Sp (NYSE:BABA) by 2,584 shares to 202,163 shares, valued at $34.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr by 17,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,911 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl (NYSE:CMG).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.33 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $380.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Aggregate Bond Etf (Sch (SCHZ) by 10,350 shares to 57,350 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Tips Etf (Schp) (SCHP) by 6,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (NYSE:CVS).