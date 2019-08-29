South Texas Money Management LTD Increases Stake in International Paper Co (IP); Smithfield Trust Company Has Lowered General Elec Co Com (GE) Holding by $588,690; Valuation Rose

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 65,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 161,331 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 226,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.12. About 17.46 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business: Reuters, citing; 02/05/2018 – General Electric Anticipates Negative EU Merger Probe Decision; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME 350 U.S. CFM56-7B ENGINES WITHIN 20 DAYS — STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – DEAL VALUED AT MORE THAN $300 MILLION; 22/04/2018 – Retirement Shock: Need to Find a Job After a 40 Years at General Electric; 05/03/2018 – Kane WU: Chinese firms prepare bids for GE lighting operations; 24/05/2018 – CNBC: GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 12/04/2018 – 50UA: GE Capital European Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 14/03/2018 – GE NAMES DUNCAN BERRY AS CEO OF LM WIND POWER

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 40,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 930,034 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.03 million, up from 889,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 409,487 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER `DISAPPOINTED’ HAVEN’T ENGAGED WITH SMURFIT; 19/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: International Paper is a ‘very good buy’ at these prices; 08/05/2018 – International Paper Declares Dividend; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Would Seek a Secondary Listing on the London Stk Exchange; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS BOARD CONTINUES TO BELIEVE BEST INTERESTS SERVED BY PURSUING ITS FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 19/03/2018 – Oregon DCBS: DEQ, International Paper continuing cleanup efforts along McKenzie RiverMarch 19, 2018; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS COMPELLING PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE, DISAPPOINTED NOT BEEN ABLE TO ENGAGE WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Remains Ready to Engage with Smurfit Kappa; 16/05/2018 – International Paper says it will not make hostile bid for Smurfit; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Fresh Offer From International Paper

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IP Stock’s Earnings Pop Could Reverse Quickly – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much is International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Llc accumulated 8,900 shares or 0% of the stock. J Goldman Communication Lp accumulated 14,793 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.07% or 5.16M shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Spears Abacus Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 6,470 shares. Leavell Inc holds 5,095 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 919,118 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc reported 15,570 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Llc holds 16,356 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Chemical Bank accumulated 23,367 shares. Sunbelt Inc holds 36,963 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.06% or 14,348 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl reported 8,218 shares stake. Qs Invsts Lc has invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd Company has invested 0.62% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 139,337 shares to 11,226 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 5,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,922 shares, and cut its stake in Floor& Decor Hldgs Inc Cl A.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “General Electric Under Attack and the Latest Fed Worries – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What Do Investors Like Best About GE Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Is GE Up Off the Ropes? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric: This Is A Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 (Ivv) (IVV) by 4,875 shares to 53,794 shares, valued at $15.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asia Pacific Markets (Ipac) (IPAC) by 10,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,557 shares, and has risen its stake in U.S. Preferred Stock (Pff) (PFF).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. The insider Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S. Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Seidman Leslie.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ftb Advsrs has 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Invesco Limited owns 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 21.11 million shares. Amg National Bancshares accumulated 25,765 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Notis accumulated 13,110 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Eubel Brady Suttman Asset owns 886,011 shares for 2.61% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 477,039 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated reported 0.25% stake. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 176,195 shares. National Pension holds 0.33% or 8.49 million shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bellecapital Int Limited has 18,390 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Management Assocs, New York-based fund reported 18,100 shares. Cadence Bankshares Na reported 41,489 shares.