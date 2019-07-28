South Texas Money Management LTD Increased Its Werner Enterprises (WERN) Holding by $3.15 Million; Share Value Declined; Harvey Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding in Interface (TILE) as Valuation Declined

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 92,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 931,917 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.83 million, up from 839,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.2. About 1.31 million shares traded or 72.71% up from the average. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has declined 11.66% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 19/04/2018 – REG-Oscar Werner appointed as new CEO of CLX Communications AB; 08/03/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL) CLXC.ST – OSCAR WERNER ASSUMES HIS ROLE AS OF SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 19/03/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC WERN.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER SPWR.O CEO WERNER SAYS ‘HIGHLY LIKELY’ COMPANY WILL EXPAND U.S. MANUFACTURING OF SOLAR MODULES; 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN – CHRIS WERNER WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT; 09/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Increases Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – MEXICO ADVANCED MOST IN FISCAL CONSOLIDATION IN LATAM: WERNER; 20/04/2018 – MEXICO FISCAL SITUATION RELATIVELY STABLE, SUSTAINABLE: WERNER; 15/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 42.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 29,000 shares as the company's stock declined 7.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $597,000, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $866.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.25% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 829,995 shares traded or 122.69% up from the average. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 28.69% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.12% the S&P500.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $60.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 28,533 shares to 54,696 shares, valued at $19.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 5,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,922 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Co Inc (NYSE:LOW).

