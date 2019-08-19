South Texas Money Management LTD Increased Its Position in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by $1.01 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder First Foundation Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.27 Million as Shares Declined

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 9,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 172,609 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.13M, down from 181,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $132.25. About 2.99M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 6,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 201,048 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.84 million, up from 194,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $143.65. About 4.17M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11,699 shares to 23,362 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK) by 42,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp/Midstream I (NYSE:KYN).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.53 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Retail Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 3.68M shares. Dana Inv Advsrs holds 0.37% or 56,262 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory Lc has 1.78% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 54,005 shares. Holowesko Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 14,000 shares. Baltimore holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 81,358 shares. 15,200 were reported by Commercial Bank Hapoalim Bm. Oberweis Asset Inc has invested 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Windsor Mngmt Limited owns 9,127 shares. 42,380 are held by Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company. Community Trust & has invested 2.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). One Mgmt Lc holds 27,509 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited owns 297,997 shares. Baystate Wealth Management holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 29,271 shares. Blackhill Cap invested in 4.01% or 167,076 shares. White Pine Invest owns 18,757 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Salesforce Continues to Crush Its Own Targets and Wall Street Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce -1.5% as analysts see Q1 softness – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ithaka Group Limited Com holds 6.71% or 265,997 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd invested in 137,667 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 618 shares. Riverpark Lc owns 93,578 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 120,680 shares. Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership invested 2.59% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability invested in 3,583 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 63,836 shares stake. Chilton Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 87,425 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund has invested 0.53% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dupont Capital has 75,176 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks reported 145,677 shares. Montag And Caldwell Lc reported 270,686 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 2.24M shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 139,337 shares to 11,226 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Floor& Decor Hldgs Inc Cl A by 18,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,927 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).