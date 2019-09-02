South Texas Money Management LTD Increased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $38.35 Million; Alphamark Advisors Cut Its Amgen (AMGN) Position as Share Price Rose

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Incorporated (AMGN) by 94.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 23,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,425 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271,000, down from 24,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.62M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1113.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 21,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 23,479 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.81 million, up from 1,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Denver, Sacramento and San Diego; 13/04/2018 – Credit Suisse says a post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year; 11/05/2018 – Britain’s Zoopla, PrimeLocation bought by Silver Lake for $3 bln; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s nascent advertising business could be worth around $20 billion in 2020, according to Alex DeGroote, a media analyst at Cenkos Securities; 06/04/2018 – CNBC Now: EXCLUSIVE– Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive; 10/04/2018 – MENA B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2018 with Players Digikala, Jumia, and Amazon’s Souq.com Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Michelin (Cgde) (MGDDY) by 17,613 shares to 955,109 shares, valued at $22.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 37,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,297 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR).

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Class C by 2,116 shares to 2,174 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Floating Rate (FLOT) by 9,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).

