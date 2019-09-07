South Texas Money Management LTD Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Lowered as Stock Price Rose; Blue Edge Capital Increased Its 3M Co (MMM) Holding

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 28 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8,103 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 billion, up from 8,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.74 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 2,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 350,729 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.11M, down from 353,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $226.29. About 896,234 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Budros Ruhlin & Roe has invested 0.93% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 11,657 shares. Cohen Cap Mngmt invested in 2.42% or 48,207 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.42% or 1.64 million shares. Cap Invest Counsel has 2,019 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 0.71% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,418 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 23,942 shares. Stillwater Investment Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.25% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 115,150 are owned by Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa reported 34,770 shares. Chilton Limited Liability invested 0.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). World Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.45% or 42,707 shares. Willingdon Wealth, North Carolina-based fund reported 7,463 shares. Moreover, M&R Mngmt has 0.17% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust Unit Ser (QQQ) by 234 shares to 3,627 shares, valued at $651.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term (VGSH) by 852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,714 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sap Ag (NYSE:SAP) by 46,301 shares to 281,292 shares, valued at $32.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) by 12,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72 million for 46.37 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) on Watch on SAPIEN 3 Recall – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Examination Of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards SAPIEN 3 TAVR Receives FDA Approval For Low-Risk Patients – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.