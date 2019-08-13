South Texas Money Management LTD Holding In Alibaba Group Holding Sp (BABA) Was Has Increased; Mrj Capital Has Increased Its Stake in Packaging Amer (PKG) by $1.06 Million

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $99.65. About 769,835 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG)

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Sp (BABA) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 8,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 204,747 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.36 million, up from 196,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Sp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $159.31. About 14.42M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,845 shares to 350,729 shares, valued at $67.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 139,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,226 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25,700 shares to 15,462 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 18,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,378 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).