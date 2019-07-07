South Texas Money Management LTD Has Upped Raytheon Co New (RTN) Position; PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS (PVCT) SI Increased By 0.77%

PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:PVCT) had an increase of 0.77% in short interest. PVCT’s SI was 1.28 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.77% from 1.27 million shares previously. With 628,300 avg volume, 2 days are for PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:PVCT)’s short sellers to cover PVCT’s short positions. The stock increased 14.75% or $0.009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.07. About 603,614 shares traded or 167.56% up from the average. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased Raytheon Co New (RTN) stake by 3.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South Texas Money Management Ltd acquired 7,149 shares as Raytheon Co New (RTN)’s stock declined 2.02%. The South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 234,746 shares with $42.74 million value, up from 227,597 last quarter. Raytheon Co New now has $48.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $173.65. About 1.30M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. The company has market cap of $26.93 million. The Company’s prescription drug candidates includes PV-10, which is in Phase III study for cutaneous melanoma; completed Phase II study for metastatic melanoma; completed Phase I study for liver and breast cancers; and phase 1b/2 study for pembrolizumab. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing PH-10 that has completed Phase II randomized study for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 42,000 shares or 30.00% less from 60,001 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,000 were reported by Lbmc Investment Advsr Ltd Com. Academy Mngmt Tx holds 0% or 20,000 shares.

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased Floor& Decor Hldgs Inc Cl A stake by 18,563 shares to 361,927 valued at $14.92 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 12,640 shares and now owns 167,308 shares. Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Raytheon had 9 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Vertical Research. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, January 14. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 10 report. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. UBS downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Wednesday, April 3. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $200 target.