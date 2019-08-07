South Texas Money Management LTD Has Upped Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position; Qumu (QUMU) SI Increased By 292.31%

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) had an increase of 292.31% in short interest. QUMU’s SI was 5,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 292.31% from 1,300 shares previously. With 68,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU)’s short sellers to cover QUMU’s short positions. The SI to Qumu Corporation’s float is 0.06%. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 78,669 shares traded or 59.82% up from the average. Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) has risen 34.78% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.78% the S&P500.

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 31.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South Texas Money Management Ltd acquired 84,730 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 350,719 shares with $31.94M value, up from 265,989 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $135.78B valuation. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $101.24. About 4.39 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Qumu Corporation engages in enterprise video content management software business. The company has market cap of $29.86 million. The companyÂ’s software applications enable businesses to create, manage, secure, deliver, and measure the success of their videos. It currently has negative earnings. It offers enterprise video content management software products through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $110 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, June 5. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by BTIG Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, April 4. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Northland Capital. Northland Capital maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.