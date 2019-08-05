South Texas Money Management LTD Has Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding By $38.35 Million; Danaher (DHR) Shorts Down By 11.4%

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) had a decrease of 11.4% in short interest. DHR’s SI was 5.09M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.4% from 5.75 million shares previously. With 2.32 million avg volume, 2 days are for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)’s short sellers to cover DHR’s short positions. The SI to Danaher Corporation’s float is 0.81%. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $139.19. About 2.02 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 1113.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South Texas Money Management Ltd acquired 21,544 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 23,479 shares with $41.81 million value, up from 1,935 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $901.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Trump slams Amazon: ‘They pay little or no taxes to state & local governments’; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON IS HIRING A FORMER FDA OFFICIAL TO WORK ON ITS SECRETIVE HEALTH TECH BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police. Critics Cite Surveillance Risk; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video); 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S – TEAMED UP WITH AMAZON TO FURTHER EXPAND ITS DIGITAL ORDERING NETWORK WITH ADDITION OF AN AMAZON ALEXA VOICE ORDERING SKILL; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD

Among 7 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Danaher Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Danaher Stock Soared Nearly 40% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Danaher Corporation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Danaher Earnings: 2 Issues To Watch – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Danaher Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Danaher Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $99.85 billion. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. It has a 40.76 P/E ratio. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: A Future ‘Storm-Resistant’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 20.60% above currents $1823.24 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 26. M Partners reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $235000 target in Friday, August 2 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”.