South Texas Money Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Amgen (AMGN) by $7.17 Million; As Oneok (OKE) Stock Value Rose, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Boosted Its Stake

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 203815.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 366,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 367,048 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.63B, up from 180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $71.83. About 1.72 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 37,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 203,297 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.62M, down from 241,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Expand Use of Prolia(R) (denosumab) to Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sap Ag (NYSE:SAP) by 46,301 shares to 281,292 shares, valued at $32.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 36,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 643,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.08B for 15.01 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Capital Management reported 3,432 shares stake. Wisconsin-based Legacy Private Trust Co has invested 0.22% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 22,200 shares. Regions Corp holds 29,970 shares. Marco Invest Management Llc has 2.5% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 3.91 million were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Pa reported 129,762 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 9,862 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Fragasso Group Incorporated holds 21,610 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Cap Invsts invested in 8.96M shares. Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.36% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 28,648 shares. 3,173 were reported by First Heartland Consultants. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.33% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 11,511 shares. 1.90 million were reported by Ameriprise Fin.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 54,366 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,350 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Llc invested in 6,400 shares. Moreover, Clark Capital Group has 0.93% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 555,879 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt owns 16,232 shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd Liability Com has 0.68% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Meeder Asset holds 56,234 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 18,328 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 3,643 shares stake. Wesbanco Bancorp holds 0.04% or 11,659 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Pension Service, a Korea-based fund reported 505,036 shares. 14,202 are owned by Pinebridge L P.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany And Co (NYSE:TIF) by 36,049 shares to 40,296 shares, valued at $4.25 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 31,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,486 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (Call) (NYSE:ABX).