South Texas Money Management LTD Has Trimmed Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Position; Boston Partners Has Lifted By $5.17 Million Its Crown Holdings (CCK) Holding

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased Occidental Petroleum (OXY) stake by 8.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 47,155 shares as Occidental Petroleum (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 534,024 shares with $26.85M value, down from 581,179 last quarter. Occidental Petroleum now has $39.78B valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.47. About 6.27M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c

Boston Partners increased Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) stake by 8.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Partners acquired 84,746 shares as Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)’s stock rose 10.88%. The Boston Partners holds 1.06M shares with $64.64 million value, up from 973,151 last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc now has $8.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $66.06. About 828,401 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Contrarian Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.08% or 13,550 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon has 752,087 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 85,128 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 7.80M shares in its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 337,981 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 92,724 shares. Jane Street Group Inc holds 15,494 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 119,457 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0% or 480 shares. Echo Street Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 1.24 million shares stake. Private Mngmt Group owns 758,857 shares. 57 were reported by First Manhattan. Acadian Asset Management Lc owns 132 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 19,400 shares.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) Shareholders Booked A 57% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Crown To Set Science-Based Sustainability Targets In Early 2020 – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Boston Partners decreased Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N stake by 89,287 shares to 1.61M valued at $22.27 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) stake by 575,471 shares and now owns 4.31 million shares. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) was reduced too.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Occidental closes $3.9B deal, reveals how much it’s divested since acquiring Anadarko – Houston Business Journal” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) Upcoming 1.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum: Cheap Enough – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14 million for 15.88 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. The insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. On Thursday, June 13 BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 4,100 shares. Shares for $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. Shares for $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E.. The insider Shearer Bob bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258.

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased Vanguard Total Bond Market (BND) stake by 4,336 shares to 73,259 valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Russell Mdcap Value Ix (IWS) stake by 4,588 shares and now owns 50,748 shares. Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Of Virginia Va invested in 0.06% or 9,402 shares. Blair William And Il invested in 0.01% or 26,353 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 58,908 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Lp reported 16,400 shares stake. Johnson Counsel Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc stated it has 1.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Heritage Mgmt holds 0.01% or 4,351 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Ltd Liability, Washington-based fund reported 41,383 shares. Covington Management reported 1,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Community Bancorp Na has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Eqis Capital Inc reported 4,176 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Swedbank has 0.34% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1.48M shares. 430,000 are held by Clal Insur Enter. Chemical National Bank reported 6,093 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.