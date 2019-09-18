South Texas Money Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake in Ingredion (INGR) by $1.00 Million; Shufro Rose & Co Has Lifted Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Stock Price Declined

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 12,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 283,314 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.37 million, down from 295,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $82.71. About 403,552 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 7,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 231,298 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.72M, up from 223,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.17. About 11.87 million shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market (BND) by 4,336 shares to 73,259 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal Mart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 39,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil& Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Analysts await Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.80 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.7 per share. INGR’s profit will be $120.11M for 11.49 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Ingredion Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold INGR shares while 133 reduced holdings.

