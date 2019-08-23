South Texas Money Management LTD Has Trimmed Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake By $568,800; Cumberland Partners LTD Cut By $6.46 Million Its Lyondellbasell Indus A Nv (LYB) Holding

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 7.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 12,640 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock rose 0.37%. The South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 167,308 shares with $7.62M value, down from 179,948 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $37.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 3.55M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 05/05/2018 – The surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is not significantly hurting Activision Blizzard’s gaming business; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of `Fortnite’; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 18/04/2018 – Call of Duty® Alexa Skill Launches Today for Call of Duty: WWII; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased Lyondellbasell Indus A Nv (LYB) stake by 30.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 76,864 shares as Lyondellbasell Indus A Nv (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 173,780 shares with $14.61M value, down from 250,644 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Indus A Nv now has $24.19B valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 2.29M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity. NOLAN PETER J bought $4.30M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.05% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1.32 million shares. Kj Harrison Prtn invested in 10,240 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Nbw Llc has invested 0.27% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 36,269 are held by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. Lpl Fin Lc has 103,052 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Intl Incorporated Ca has 104,064 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Gideon Cap Advsr Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 24,725 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Colony Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Alps Advsr invested in 9,452 shares or 0% of the stock. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 375 shares. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Allen Hldgs Inc New York holds 0.76% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATVI) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IGV, NOW, ATVI, WDAY – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: DBX,DXC,APPN,ATVI – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased Sector Spdr Trust Sbi Int (XLU) stake by 23,190 shares to 2.02 million valued at $117.29M in 2019Q1. It also upped General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 74,056 shares and now owns 594,298 shares. Alibaba Group Holding Sp (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Activision Blizzard has $6400 highest and $4300 lowest target. $54.63’s average target is 11.31% above currents $49.08 stock price. Activision Blizzard had 17 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 12 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 14. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, August 8. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19.

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 5,555 shares to 13,855 valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) stake by 114,606 shares and now owns 809,212 shares. Discovery Comm Inc Srs A (NASDAQ:DISCA) was raised too.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Stock Is Cheap for Too Many Reasons – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LyondellBasell slides after Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated owns 2,532 shares. River Road Asset Management Limited Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 463,376 shares. Jcic Asset holds 0% or 50 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 34,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dubuque Fincl Bank And Tru Com invested in 0% or 65 shares. Cincinnati Ins holds 1.54% or 651,666 shares in its portfolio. City Tru Fl accumulated 12,824 shares. Homrich & Berg reported 3,472 shares. Fort Lp holds 579 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 506,161 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab has invested 0.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Hutchinson Cap Ca accumulated 109,030 shares or 2.76% of the stock. Toronto Dominion State Bank accumulated 0.03% or 255,500 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 1,221 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% or 7,880 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8800 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 26.70% above currents $72.14 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets. Nomura maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) rating on Monday, August 5. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $9100 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Bank of America. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura.