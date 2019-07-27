South Texas Money Management LTD Has Raised Its Werner Enterprises (WERN) Position; As Splunk (SPLK) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Peconic Partners Lowered Its Stake

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 88.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 46,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 1.09M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 92,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 931,917 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.83M, up from 839,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.2. About 1.31 million shares traded or 72.71% up from the average. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has declined 11.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 19/04/2018 – REG-Oscar Werner appointed as new CEO of CLX Communications AB; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER SPWR.O CEO WERNER SAYS ‘HIGHLY LIKELY’ COMPANY WILL EXPAND U.S. MANUFACTURING OF SOLAR MODULES; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 19/04/2018 – MARQUEE RESOURCES – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH MINK CREEK DRILLING; MINK CREEK TO PERFORM DIAMOND DRILLING AND OTHER SERVICES AT WERNER LAKE COBALT PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – Werner Enterprises Designated as Freedom Award Finalist; 20/04/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE DIRECTOR WERNER SPEAKS IN WASHINGTON; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES: VERDICT RELATED TO TRACTOR-TRAILER ACCIDENT; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL PENSION REFORM IS KEY PENDING REFORM: WERNER; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 13.23M shares to 13.23 million shares, valued at $636.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neptune Wellness Solutions I by 226,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 322,867 shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 180 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Fund Mngmt Sa accumulated 24,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Atria Investments Lc holds 0.02% or 3,789 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Com reported 2,578 shares stake. British Columbia Inv Management Corp reported 30,705 shares. Kistler has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 22,300 shares. B Riley Wealth Incorporated invested in 7,069 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 25.65 million shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). The Missouri-based Commerce Bancorp has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 171,945 shares to 7,595 shares, valued at $772,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 5,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,922 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

