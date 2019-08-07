South Texas Money Management LTD Has Raised Its Ingredion (INGR) Holding; Jcsd Capital Position In Synovus Financial (SNV) Was Upped

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.67. About 1.62 million shares traded or 12.54% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 37,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 295,516 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.98M, up from 257,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $76.88. About 701,991 shares traded or 15.20% up from the average. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 25,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 121,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,349 shares, and cut its stake in Sb Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 185 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Gp has 0% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 35,457 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated reported 279,497 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 117,578 shares or 0.02% of the stock. South Texas Money Management Ltd invested in 295,516 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru Communication has 0.04% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 1,941 shares. Shufro Rose Company Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.81% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) holds 0.04% or 6,832 shares. 335,635 are held by Pggm. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.02% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 13,104 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Com accumulated 0.34% or 7,900 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.07% or 49,001 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 168,939 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Camarda Advsrs Llc has invested 0% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

