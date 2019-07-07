South Texas Money Management LTD Has Raised Its Alibaba Group Holding Sp (BABA) Position; Swedbank Has Cut Holding in American Express (AXP) as Stock Price Rose

Swedbank decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 10,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 980,810 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.20 million, down from 991,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $125.4. About 3.73M shares traded or 19.30% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Sp (BABA) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 8,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,747 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.36 million, up from 196,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Sp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 12.62M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,845 shares to 350,729 shares, valued at $67.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 5,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,922 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.29 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.31% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Grassi Inv Mgmt holds 0.37% or 23,050 shares. Markel Corporation stated it has 392,000 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 1.18 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Convergence Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 2,408 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Selway Asset accumulated 15,200 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 1.27M shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc reported 41,496 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 1.39 million are held by Mairs & Pwr. Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 6.25M shares. Gideon invested in 5,577 shares. The California-based Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Carroll Associate holds 0.48% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 46,584 shares. Egerton (Uk) Llp reported 9.37M shares stake.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 709,551 shares to 3.65 million shares, valued at $196.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Fl (NYSE:IFF) by 68,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

