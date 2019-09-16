South Texas Money Management LTD Has Lowered Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding by $15.86 Million; Wexford Capital LP Has Increased Its Holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) by $5.93 Million

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 45,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 8,872 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, down from 54,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $226.86. About 1.13 million shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 63.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 48,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 126,239 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.30M, up from 77,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $114.83. About 1.09 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 80,550 are held by Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt. Rhode Island-based Coastline Communication has invested 0.15% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Field Main Bancorp has 7,775 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Sei accumulated 50,810 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 6,842 shares. Rmb Mgmt Ltd has 45,553 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 397,257 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division holds 5,306 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Huntington Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 1,109 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 36,160 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital Guardian reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Pggm Invs has invested 0.13% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 240,707 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 149 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $860.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 917,712 shares to 34,239 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,168 shares, and cut its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock reported 4.17 million shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.3% or 191,770 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt Commerce reported 6,088 shares. Shelton Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 21,638 were accumulated by Riverpark Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 5,725 shares. Natl Pension invested in 82,949 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 1,229 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Investment Mngmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.9% or 137,034 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Commerce Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 43,284 shares. Concorde Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.43% or 2,110 shares. Coatue Management Lc invested in 3,693 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 22,858 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77 million for 21.56 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.