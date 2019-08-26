South Texas Money Management LTD Has Lowered Eaton Plc (ETN) Position by $415,760 as Stock Value Rose; Proxima Capital Management Trimmed Its Olin (OLN) Holding by $3.57 Million

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 36.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 265,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.5. About 95,397 shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 5,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 436,758 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.19 million, down from 441,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77. About 33,720 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers owns 0.05% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 251,314 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 100 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 204,862 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 17,593 shares. Texas-based Fruth Inv has invested 0.57% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Fifth Third Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Pennsylvania Tru holds 319,605 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% stake. 268,803 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 17,600 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Co reported 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Paloma Partners invested in 0.03% or 53,471 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 308,756 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech reported 219,102 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $481,970 activity. Shipp Earl L had bought 250 shares worth $4,479. Sutton Scott McDougald had bought 8,000 shares worth $165,678 on Wednesday, May 8. $10,872 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares were bought by VERMILLION TERESA M. Smith Vince J also bought $85,000 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Monday, August 12. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider BUNCH C ROBERT bought $178,490.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 13,458 shares to 692,205 shares, valued at $18.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Company (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust, Maryland-based fund reported 354,508 shares. Cambridge Com reported 2,829 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 3,915 are held by National Asset Management Inc. Tiedemann owns 4,577 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 13,493 shares or 0% of the stock. Country Trust Commercial Bank invested in 908 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 335,326 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 35 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.05% or 1.03 million shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 229 shares. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.02% or 19,208 shares. Moreover, Bragg Fincl Advsr Inc has 0.79% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 75,289 shares. Willis Counsel holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 236,300 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited reported 51,176 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.