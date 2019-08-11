South Texas Money Management LTD Has Lowered Amgen (AMGN) Holding; Cumberland Partners LTD Has Decreased Its General Mills (GIS) Position

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 15.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 37,918 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 203,297 shares with $38.62 million value, down from 241,215 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $117.69B valuation. The stock increased 5.95% or $11.02 during the last trading session, reaching $196.25. About 8.42 million shares traded or 192.25% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 24/04/2018 – Amgen expects strong demand for new migraine prevention drug; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased General Mills Inc (GIS) stake by 12.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 6,040 shares as General Mills Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 40,591 shares with $2.10M value, down from 46,631 last quarter. General Mills Inc now has $32.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 2.49 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “History Suggests a General Mills Stock Surge – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Things General Mills Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Will Recent IPO Chewy Bite Investors With Its First Earnings Report? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. Bank of America maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $54 target in Monday, February 25 report. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Wells Fargo. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 21. Wells Fargo maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Friday, March 22. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $56 target. Citigroup maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 0.09% or 19,242 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser accumulated 5,221 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated holds 211 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 4,664 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc holds 37,096 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.1% or 7.59 million shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Liability Co has invested 1.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Hsbc Public Lc holds 0.1% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.12% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 1.74M shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 0.24% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 11,250 shares. Alps Incorporated reported 807,573 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc stated it has 0.13% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd holds 0.03% or 5,087 shares. Hrt Financial Lc has invested 0.1% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Narwhal reported 15,550 shares.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $463.51M for 17.51 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased Dowdupont Inc stake by 13,914 shares to 92,060 valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 4,500 shares and now owns 22,200 shares. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 6,084 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.25% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 32,296 are owned by Highland Management Ltd Liability. Gladius Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 17,268 shares. Maplelane Llc holds 1 shares. Old Bancorp In holds 0.2% or 19,723 shares in its portfolio. John G Ullman & Assocs Inc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 11,450 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,655 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability reported 1,150 shares stake. Marco Inv Management Ltd Liability Com reported 2.5% stake. Bellecapital Interest Ltd reported 1,249 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth owns 4,823 shares. Aviance Cap Prns Limited Co holds 20,501 shares. Yhb Advsr accumulated 48,976 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Smithfield holds 3,441 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Amgen Inc has $234 highest and $20500 lowest target. $215.86’s average target is 9.99% above currents $196.25 stock price. Amgen Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 25. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, February 25. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amgen up 6% on positive ruling on Enbrel patents – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.7% – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Amgen (AMGN) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.