South Texas Money Management LTD Has Lifted Its Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Position; YELLOW PAGES LTD COMMON SHARES (YLWDF) Shorts Decreased By 1.09%

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) stake by 6.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South Texas Money Management Ltd acquired 36,908 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 643,967 shares with $38.54 million value, up from 607,059 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corp now has $29.91B valuation. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 5.97M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 13/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Agrees to Screen MPC Nominees for Approval; 21/05/2018 – Easing Inflation, Stable Naira Show Nigeria MPC May Be Right; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Company; 20/04/2018 – Bank of England MPC’s range of views maybe no wider than normal – Saunders

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. $601,750 worth of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) was bought by ROHR JAMES E.

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl (NYSE:CMG) stake by 48,269 shares to 10,289 valued at $7.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Brown (NYSE:BF.B) stake by 55,885 shares and now owns 32,495 shares. Bed Bath& Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.83’s average target is 65.71% above currents $45.76 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Friday, August 2 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 9. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley.