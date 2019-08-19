South Texas Money Management LTD Has Lifted Bp Plc Adr (BP) Holding; Scopus Asset Management LP Boosted Its Caterpillar Del (Call) (CAT) Position

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased Bp Plc Adr (BP) stake by 12.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South Texas Money Management Ltd acquired 106,025 shares as Bp Plc Adr (BP)’s stock declined 7.75%. The South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 936,876 shares with $40.96 million value, up from 830,851 last quarter. Bp Plc Adr now has $120.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 5.32 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/05/2018 – U.S. military seeks rules for drilling in eastern Gulf of Mexico; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 06/03/2018 – AFS Partners with BP to Launch BP Global STEM Academies; 20/03/2018 – BP Appoints Susan Dio Chairman, President of BP America; 19/03/2018 – REG-Prosafe SE: BP charters Safe Caledonia for West of Shetland; 28/05/2018 – BP boss to champion […]; 12/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – BP AND PETROBRAS FORM STRATEGIC ALLIANCE; 01/05/2018 – BP 1Q GAS-TRADING EARNINGS MORE THAN $100M HIGHER THAN NORMAL; 16/04/2018 – BP CAN MANAGE PORTFOLIO TO AVOID STRANDED ASSETS: CEO DUDLEY; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC – LUND WILL JOIN BP BOARD AS CHAIRMAN DESIGNATE AND A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON 1 SEPTEMBER 2018

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) (CAT) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scopus Asset Management Lp acquired 50,000 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) (CAT)'s stock declined 4.69%. The Scopus Asset Management Lp holds 100,000 shares with $13.55 million value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) now has $65.50B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.43. About 3.55M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Caterpillar has $155 highest and $10000 lowest target. $121.43’s average target is 4.29% above currents $116.43 stock price. Caterpillar had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by UBS. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Sell”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, June 21 by Atlantic Securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Don’t Buy Caterpillar For The Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Investors Should Hold Caterpillar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Discusses Caterpillar’s Earnings Miss – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 75,000 shares to 525,000 valued at $82.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) stake by 75,000 shares and now owns 425,000 shares. Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:HON) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering BP plc (NYSE:BP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP plc has $52 highest and $48.6000 lowest target. $50.30’s average target is 38.61% above currents $36.29 stock price. BP plc had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, July 31.