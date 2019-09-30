South Texas Money Management LTD Has Increased Its Wal Mart (WMT) Holding by $4.32 Million; Market Value Rose; Intel (INTC) Stock Declined While New England Research & Management Lifted by $370,078 Its Holding

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Wal Mart Inc. (WMT) by 14.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 39,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 315,814 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.89 million, up from 276,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Wal Mart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 3.44M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/03/2018 – Walmart may be building drone army of robot bees to pollinate crops; 03/05/2018 – Relevium Launches Bioganix® on Walmart.com; 30/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Walmart may have hit on healthy kind of disruption; 15/03/2018 – THE PLAINTIFF, TRI HUYNH, FILED HIS WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT WITH A FEDERAL COURT IN CALIFORNIA; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART OFFERS MORE THAN JUST AN ECOMMERCE OPPORTUNITY IN INDIA WITH ITS LOGISTICS, PAYMENTS AND APPAREL BUSINESSES; 11/05/2018 – Business Today: Did PM Modi avoid meeting Walmart CEO Doug McMillion due to bribery probe?; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 2.1 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Economic Times: Walmart to steer clear of food-only retailing for now; 07/05/2018 – India Should be Good for Walmart and Good for Investors, Some Day

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 7,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 60,937 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92 million, up from 53,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 14.85 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 07/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford Discusses Reforms for Security Clearance in Open Intel Hearing; 03/04/2018 – Akamai Appoints Scott Lovett As Senior Vice President, Global Web Sales; 20/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford, Intel Committee Unveil Recommendations To Secure Election Infrastructure; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the; 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors & Cabot Inc has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fukoku Mutual Life Co stated it has 5,160 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Greatmark Prtnrs accumulated 0.58% or 17,628 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank holds 0.44% or 82,025 shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Co Pa has invested 1.73% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Panagora Asset accumulated 1.34M shares. 18,460 were accumulated by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Cutler Investment Counsel Lc owns 104,487 shares for 2.22% of their portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Blair William Il stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 119,054 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv Advsrs has invested 0.49% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Iberiabank Corp reported 5,380 shares. Logan invested in 0.07% or 11,417 shares. Hm Payson holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 124,964 shares.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 5,375 shares to 1,820 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,353 shares, and cut its stake in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR).

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $147.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) by 11,505 shares to 17,295 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,164 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Moreover, Midas Mngmt has 1.42% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 68,200 shares. Gfs Advsr Ltd Liability holds 1.25% or 91,586 shares in its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Mgmt reported 1.7% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 30,363 were accumulated by Koshinski Asset Management. First City Cap Inc accumulated 37,532 shares. Whittier Trust Communication stated it has 389,027 shares. Profit Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,911 shares. Bowen Hanes & holds 0.01% or 6,790 shares. Windsor Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.54% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab has 0.65% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 1.5% or 380,325 shares. Fdx Advisors, a California-based fund reported 55,154 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 105,191 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.61% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 21,100 shares.

