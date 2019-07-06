South Texas Money Management LTD Has Decreased Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding; Symmetry Peak Management Has Raised Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) stake by 34.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 28,533 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)’s stock rose 12.09%. The South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 54,696 shares with $19.07M value, down from 83,229 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc. now has $19.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $344.95. About 481,437 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 380% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symmetry Peak Management Llc acquired 19,000 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Symmetry Peak Management Llc holds 24,000 shares with $4.38M value, up from 5,000 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $448.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 11.06 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me

Among 16 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ulta Beauty had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $315 target in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. Loop Capital Markets maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Monday, March 4. Loop Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $300 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $350 target in Friday, March 15 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral” on Tuesday, February 19. Jefferies maintained the shares of ULTA in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased Wal Mart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) stake by 16,973 shares to 276,545 valued at $26.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) stake by 37,659 shares and now owns 295,516 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associates holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 101,172 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Company (Trc) has invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Goelzer Invest Mngmt Inc reported 0.36% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.04% or 316,826 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank owns 202,700 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 25,956 are held by Macquarie Gp Limited. Oppenheimer And holds 0.03% or 3,518 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0.64% or 2.83 million shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.07% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 93 are owned by Fred Alger Mgmt Inc. Geode Management Ltd Liability Company has 830,043 shares. Hhr Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 15,298 shares. Kbc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 6,437 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corporation holds 0.04% or 24,267 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $161.16M for 30.91 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

