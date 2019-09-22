South Texas Money Management LTD Has Decreased Position in Ncr New (NCR) by $430,311 as Stock Price Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Bloom Tree Partners Has Increased Holding

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 13,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 735,969 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.89M, down from 749,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.55. About 1.68 million shares traded or 74.23% up from the average. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 01/05/2018 – NCR Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 06/03/2018 NCR’s Mike Groesch Appointed Co-Chairperson of Metro Atlanta Chamber IoT Council; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – UPON STEPPING DOWN, NUTI WILL BE NAMED CHAIRMAN EMERITUS AND SERVE AS A CONSULTANT TO NCR; 14/03/2018 – M2 Presswire: NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series to Transform Banking Services in South Africa; Breakthrough ATM; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q REV. $1.52B, EST. $1.47B; 06/03/2018 – NCR’s Mike Groesch Appointed Co-Chairperson of Metro Atlanta Chamber IoT Council; 22/03/2018 – NCR Names Paul Langenbahn as Chief Operating Officer, Succeeding Mark Benjamin; 30/04/2018 – LEWIS SAYS MATTER DISMISSED W/ COSTS VS NCR; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – PAUL LANGENBAHN NAMED COO, SUCCEEDING MARK BENJAMIN

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 47,143 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 302,834 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.32 million, up from 255,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $961.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 106,317 shares to 680,187 shares, valued at $50.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 55,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,058 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Russell Midcap (IWR) by 25,589 shares to 47,284 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co New (NYSE:RTN) by 5,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust Russell 1000 Grw (IWF).