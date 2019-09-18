South Texas Money Management LTD Has Decreased Its Ncr New (NCR) Stake by $430,311 as Stock Rose; Southernsun Asset Management Has Lowered Its Brink’s Co. (BCO) Holding by $16.97 Million; Market Value Rose

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Brink’s Co. (BCO) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 209,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.30 million, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brink’s Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $84.13. About 299,631 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -“EXPECT INCREASED PROFIT GROWTH IN SECOND HALF FROM NORMAL SEASONALITY AND ADDITION OF RODOBAN ACQUISITION IN BRAZIL”; 07/05/2018 – Ghazni Journal: In an Afghan City on the Brink, Government Control Is Just an Idea; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Truck Spills Cash on Highway, and Drivers Scoop It Up; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Buy Expected to Close by the End of 2018; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brink’s Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCO); 31/05/2018 – BRINK’S TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S $2.40-$2.60; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS COMBINATION OF DUNBAR AND BRINK’S U.S. OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $40 MILLION TO $45 MILLION; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – EXPECTS TO INVEST ABOUT $50 MILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OVER 3 YRS TO SUPPORT BRANCH RATIONALIZATION , INTEGRATION OF DUNBAR’S FLEET

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 13,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 735,969 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.89M, down from 749,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 750,101 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q Revenue Growth Down 1% to Up 1%; 30/04/2018 – NCR Names Michael Hayford Chief Executive Officer, Frank Martire Executive Chairman, And Bill Nuti Chairman Emeritus; 08/03/2018 – NCR: Gary J. Daichendt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.45; 10/05/2018 – NCR CEO and Incoming Chairman Announce Substantial NCR Share Purchases; 06/03/2018 – NCR’s Mike Groesch Appointed Co-Chairperson of Metro Atlanta Chamber IoT Council; 06/03/2018 NCR’s Mike Groesch Appointed Co-Chairperson of Metro Atlanta Chamber IoT Council; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – PAUL LANGENBAHN NAMED COO, SUCCEEDING MARK BENJAMIN; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: CAPITAL SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. v. NCR CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2368 – 2018-03-07

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 10,982 shares to 605,280 shares, valued at $23.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) by 62,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Standard& Poors Depository (SPY).

Analysts await NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NCR’s profit will be $80.68M for 12.54 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by NCR Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Apple, AT&T, Chewy, Corning, Dow, FedEx, NCR, Square, Tellurian, Zscaler, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NCR Introduces a New Addition to Its Family of Cash Recycling ATMs, the NCR SelfServâ„¢ 63 – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) At US$31.08? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold BCO shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 47.19 million shares or 3.58% less from 48.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 3,200 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Ubs Oconnor Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). 53,489 were accumulated by Gamco Et Al. Td Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 26,173 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com stated it has 25,564 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 14,800 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc invested in 49,664 shares or 0% of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management LP holds 1.62% or 1.50 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% stake. Teton Advsr holds 5,300 shares. Oakbrook Lc holds 0.02% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company invested in 0.05% or 36,781 shares.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 193,974 shares to 611,218 shares, valued at $51.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.49M for 18.61 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.