South Texas Money Management LTD Has Decreased Its Ncr New (NCR) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Aviva Plc Stake in International Business Mac (IBM) Has Decreased by $2.53 Million

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 13,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 735,969 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.89 million, down from 749,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 898,473 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 03/04/2018 – NCR (NIGERIA) PLC NCR.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 620 MLN NAIRA VS 326.9 MLN NAIRA YR AGO; 22/03/2018 – NCR CHAIRMAN, CEO BILL NUTI TO STEP DOWN FOR HEALTH REASONS; 19/04/2018 – NCR Remains #1 Provider of Multivendor ATM Software in 2018 RBR Industry Report; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2018 Revenue Growth Flat to Up 3%; 07/05/2018 – NCR’s Point of Sale Innovations Win Accolade at iF DESIGN Awards 2018; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 10/05/2018 – NCR CEO and lncoming Chairman Announce Substantial NCR Share Purchases; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – BOARD HAS BEEN CONDUCTING A CEO SEARCH WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS; 01/05/2018 – NCR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 65C, EST. 75C

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in International Business Mac (IBM) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 18,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 329,173 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.39M, down from 347,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in International Business Mac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.06M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 28/03/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Summit, IBM, Greystar; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 7,272 shares to 751,247 shares, valued at $42.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 10,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 605,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NCR’s profit will be $80.67 million for 12.38 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by NCR Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.84% negative EPS growth.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baozun Inc by 10,991 shares to 167,672 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 152,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

