South Texas Money Management LTD Has Decreased Its Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl (CMG) Holding; 1 Analysts Covering Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl (CMG) stake by 82.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 48,269 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl (CMG)’s stock rose 17.72%. The South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 10,289 shares with $7.31 million value, down from 58,558 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl now has $20.81B valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $750.85. About 565,801 shares traded or 5.52% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Hires New Chief Marketing Officer; 30/04/2018 – Burritos On Board: Chipotle Is Now Available For DoorDash Delivery; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE REITERATES CAPEX GUIDANCE OF $300M FOR FULL YR; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAW SURGE IN DIGITAL ORDERS AFTER NEW MOBILE APP; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Opened 35 New Restaurants and Closed 2 Restaurants in 1Q; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO BRIAN NICCOL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO REVIEW STORES THAT HAVE NEGATIVE CASH FLOW; 02/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle’s New CEO Gets Welcome Gift as Sales Exceed Estimates

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $98.32 million activity. 60,000 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares with value of $35.89M were sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P.. Hartung Jack also sold $4.34 million worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Monday, February 11.

Among 15 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 25 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $700 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Maxim Group given on Thursday, January 17. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Cowen & Co. Wedbush upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Friday, March 22 to “Neutral” rating. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Friday, June 21. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation has “Sell” rating and $580 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by BMO Capital Markets. PiperJaffray maintained the shares of CMG in report on Monday, March 18 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, April 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 12 by PiperJaffray.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). The Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Atria Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 1,088 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.14 million shares stake. Communications Of Vermont holds 130 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.07% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 750 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc invested in 0.06% or 339,065 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 8,840 shares stake. Two Sigma has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 273 are owned by Qs Investors. North Star Inv Corporation reported 5 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.06% or 41,180 shares. 68,609 are held by California Employees Retirement System.

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased Vereit Inc stake by 844,129 shares to 3.60M valued at $30.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 36,908 shares and now owns 643,967 shares. Wal Mart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was raised too.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on July, 23 after the close. They expect $3.70 earnings per share, up 28.92% or $0.83 from last year’s $2.87 per share. CMG’s profit will be $102.54M for 50.73 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.40 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $9.29 million. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase.