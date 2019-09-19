South Texas Money Management LTD Has Decreased Garmin LTD (GRMN) Position; Raven Industries (RAVN) Sellers Increased By 9.92% Their Shorts

Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN) had an increase of 9.92% in short interest. RAVN’s SI was 445,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.92% from 405,200 shares previously. With 120,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN)’s short sellers to cover RAVN’s short positions. The SI to Raven Industries Inc’s float is 1.25%. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.21. About 54,147 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 5.01% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.01% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Raven Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAVN); 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries 4Q EPS 23c; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 61C, EST. 49C (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 Raven Establishes Latin America Headquarters in Brazil; 16/05/2018 – Raven Precision Agriculture Technology to Power Autonomous Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Raven Industries 1Q EPS 61c; 06/03/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 4Q REV. $95.8M, EST. $93.3M; 01/05/2018 – Raven Industries Renames Subsidiary; 23/03/2018 – Raven Industries, Inc. vs Capstan Ag Systems, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 07/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased Garmin Ltd (GRMN) stake by 20.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. South Texas Money Management Ltd analyzed 9,890 shares as Garmin Ltd (GRMN)'s stock declined 1.84%. The South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 37,353 shares with $2.98 million value, down from 47,243 last quarter. Garmin Ltd now has $16.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $85.93. About 722,825 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to clients in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. It operates in three divisions: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. It has a 32.89 P/E ratio. The Applied Technology segment designs, makes, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

Since March 28, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $153,897 activity. On Monday, April 1 PAROD RICK bought $101,530 worth of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) or 2,600 shares. $17,448 worth of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) was bought by LeBaron Marc E.

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $178.69M for 22.85 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.

