South Texas Money Management LTD Has Cut Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position by $9.93 Million; Shares Rose; Dean Capital Management Increased Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stake by $361,184 as Market Value Declined

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $755.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.89. About 303,294 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 34.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 28,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 54,696 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.07 million, down from 83,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $6.75 during the last trading session, reaching $334.87. About 681,383 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department has 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Concorde Asset Management Lc has 0.49% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Brown Management Ltd Liability Com reported 4,744 shares stake. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 26,060 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks has 1,994 shares. Champlain Investment Prtnrs Ltd Company accumulated 498,510 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech owns 5,655 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Waddell & Reed invested in 0.57% or 654,722 shares. Pacific Global Investment Mngmt Communication stated it has 0.2% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 1,461 were accumulated by Accuvest Global Advsr. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited invested in 0.01% or 2,250 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.06% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Segall Bryant And Hamill invested in 3,385 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 84,045 shares. Kingfisher Lc invested in 2,243 shares.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal Mart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16,973 shares to 276,545 shares, valued at $26.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 679,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 30.01 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Piedmont Advsr has 0.01% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 54,121 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 156,912 shares. Mackenzie Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 3,776 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 12,100 shares. 4,548 are owned by Fmr Limited Liability Com. Polaris Cap Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 75,100 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 6,350 shares. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

