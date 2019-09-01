South Texas Money Management LTD Has Cut Stake in Adobe (ADBE) by $815,290; As Caretrust Reit Com (CTRE) Share Price Declined, Symphony Asset Management Raised by $614,974 Its Position

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 321,886 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.78M, down from 324,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 1.94 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc Com (CTRE) by 169.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 26,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 42,530 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, up from 15,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 505,053 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co New (NYSE:RTN) by 7,149 shares to 234,746 shares, valued at $42.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 36,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 643,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.73 million for 44.73 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vision Mgmt holds 17,314 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Inc accumulated 1,650 shares. 36,144 are owned by Profund Lc. Barton Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 3,200 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 22,886 shares. Ls Invest Advsr has invested 0.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Td Asset Management Inc holds 191,421 shares. 61 were accumulated by Lifeplan Financial. Arcadia Investment Management Corp Mi stated it has 26,169 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 114,790 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Welch Forbes Ltd Llc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 42,801 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 139,053 shares or 0.61% of the stock. 2,412 were accumulated by Lincoln National. Maine-based Vigilant Capital Lc has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Patten & Patten Tn holds 1.35% or 46,159 shares in its portfolio.