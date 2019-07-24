South Texas Money Management LTD Has Cut Its Bristol (BMY) Position as Stock Declined; Highstreet Asset Management Stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) Has Cut by $1.16 Million as Market Valuation Declined

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 92.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 139,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,226 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 150,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 9.19 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/23/2018, 8:15 PM; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 3/15/2018, 7:30 PM; 22/05/2018 – HTMC: MATERIAL ENGINEERS / CHEMISTS – Airbus, Bristol; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 19/03/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: AFC Bournemouth step up interest in Bristol City’s Bobby Reid as Premier League clubs circle; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:30 PM

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 48.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 6,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,764 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 13,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $183. About 1.59M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 250,056 shares to 736,354 shares, valued at $34.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) by 25,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R had sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828 on Wednesday, February 13. 3,501 shares were sold by Wood Michael J, worth $643,693 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 169 shares. The Florida-based First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv Services has invested 1.53% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.19% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Caprock has 0.07% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,886 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0.45% or 29,060 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Panagora Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ci Invs owns 73,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 208,137 shares. Mairs Power owns 1,375 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Novare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 47,022 shares stake. Cambridge Tru Co holds 0.07% or 6,792 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 500 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James & has invested 0.16% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Texas Yale Cap Corporation invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.61 earnings per share, up 6.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.45 per share. RTN’s profit will be $726.99M for 17.53 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ARRY, RTN, DATA and MDSO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Technologies and Raytheon: What Investors Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Hedge Fund Managers Are Wrong About the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin: Still A Great Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 19,744 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $48.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc. by 166,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.26 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.64 million shares. First Corporation In holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 12,400 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Company owns 370,219 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Communications Limited Liability Corporation reported 25,754 shares stake. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 31,301 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Rothschild Invest Il stated it has 76,574 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Lmr Prtnrs Llp holds 181,042 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 4.74M shares. Bb&T Securities Limited reported 582,126 shares. 6,584 were accumulated by Capital Lc. Virtu Fincl Ltd Co has 34,237 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The reported 394,384 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Management Llc invested in 0.3% or 24.16M shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 15,737 shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Drug Stocks Getting Smashed – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb And Celgene – Seeking Alpha” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “If You Like AbbVie, You Should Be Buying Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene, Bristol-Myers and AbbVie still to report earnings this week: Hereâ€™s what to expect – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.