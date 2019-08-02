South Texas Money Management LTD Has Cut Bed Bath& Beyond (BBBY) Stake By $1.35 Million; Df Dent & Co Has Boosted Its Fiserv (FISV) Position

Df Dent & Co Inc increased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 13.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Df Dent & Co Inc acquired 16,578 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Df Dent & Co Inc holds 135,724 shares with $11.98M value, up from 119,146 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $71.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.66. About 4.76M shares traded or 3.64% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased Bed Bath& Beyond Inc (BBBY) stake by 88.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 79,545 shares as Bed Bath& Beyond Inc (BBBY)'s stock declined 40.43%. The South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 10,038 shares with $171,000 value, down from 89,583 last quarter. Bed Bath& Beyond Inc now has $1.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 7.31% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 8.01M shares traded or 35.25% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Earnest Partners Ltd Com has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company accumulated 14,324 shares. Legal And General Public Lc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.79 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.6% or 1.06 million shares. Invest Lc owns 0.02% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 3,415 shares. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5,725 shares. Associated Banc owns 6,812 shares. 10,608 were accumulated by Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd reported 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 3,736 are held by Hengehold Management Limited Liability Co. Northern Trust Corporation reported 5.44M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company holds 5,717 shares. Canandaigua Natl Comml Bank invested in 0.25% or 14,948 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 113,128 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Fiserv, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance" on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Fiserv discusses effects of BofA JV dissolution – Seeking Alpha" published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "FISV Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq" on July 29, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fiserv had 14 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo initiated it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. Raymond James initiated Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 31.

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 775 shares to 49,892 valued at $19.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 408,611 shares and now owns 120,334 shares. Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) was reduced too.

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $42.17M for 6.82 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 9% are positive. Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond had 24 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 11. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Loop Capital. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, July 12 by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1300 target in Thursday, July 11 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 5 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased Ishares Russell 1000 Value Ind (IWD) stake by 4,516 shares to 22,902 valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) stake by 5,663 shares and now owns 662,066 shares. Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR) was raised too.