South Texas Money Management LTD Has Boosted Its International Paper Co (IP) Holding by $1.87 Million; Primecap Management Company Has Trimmed Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) by 0.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 26,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 28.43M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 billion, down from 28.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.24. About 5.72M shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Traffic Up 4.3; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – MARCH-QTR REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: CONFIDENT IN STRENGTH OF ECONOMY, TRAVEL DEMAND GLOBALLY; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adjusted TRASM Up About 5%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q System Capacity Up 3% to 4%; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS PACIFIC PRICING ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Load Factor 86.9; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Announces March Quarter Profit

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 40,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 930,034 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.03M, up from 889,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.18. About 3.21M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS THERE WILL BE SOME CONSOLIDATION IN EUROPEAN PACKAGING INDUSTRY, NOT TO SAME EXTENT AS U.S; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects unsolicited International Paper approach; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects second bid from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTED EU8.6B CASH, SHARE OFFER FROM INTL PAPER; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO GLENN LANDAU SAYS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – CO BELIEVES IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS, STAKEHOLDERS TO PURSUE FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 17/04/2018 – Feeding America® And International Paper Join Forces To Help People Facing Hunger And Recovering From Disasters; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – BELIEVES ITS CURRENT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR A COMBINATION WITH SMURFIT KAPPA

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.51B for 6.61 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

