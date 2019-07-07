South Texas Money Management LTD Has Boosted Holding in Ncr New (NCR); B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Lifted Its Fedex (FDX) Position by $365,982

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 38.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 2,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,327 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 5,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $161.97. About 1.10M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 12/04/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Names Hannah Elliott as New Juror; 20/03/2018 – WBIR-TV: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – HAS ACQUIRED P2P MAILING LIMITED, A PROVIDER OF WORLDWIDE E-COMMERCE TRANSPORTATION SOLUTIONS; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 20/03/2018 – Global New Brunswick: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 1 PACKAGE EXPLODED AT GROUND SORTATION FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – UK CMA – INVESTIGATING COMPLETED ACQUISITION BY RESTORE PLC OF CERTAIN BUSINESSES OF TNT UK LIMITED; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY EXPRESS SEGMENT GAAP REV $9.37 BLN VS $8.57 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 20/03/2018 – Rochelle Metzger: #BREAKING: A device exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx ground distribution facility in Texas injuring one

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 32,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 749,850 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.46M, up from 717,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 410,900 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 0.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – UPON STEPPING DOWN, NUTI WILL BE NAMED CHAIRMAN EMERITUS AND SERVE AS A CONSULTANT TO NCR; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 45C; 06/03/2018 NCR’s Mike Groesch Appointed Co-Chairperson of Metro Atlanta Chamber IoT Council; 22/03/2018 – Mena Report: South Africa : NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series ATMs in South Africa; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q Revenue Growth Down 1% to Up 1%; 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ NCR Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCR); 22/03/2018 – NCR Reaffirms 1Q and Full Yr Fincl Guidance; 01/05/2018 – NCR Backs 2018 EPS $2.08-EPS $2.48; 08/03/2018 – NCR: Gary J. Daichendt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,433 shares to 6,195 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 3,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,975 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FedEx Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is FedEx Corporation (FDX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) and Encourages FedEx Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Bank of Montreal (BMO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Stock Could Surprise Investors With Its Next Earnings Report – Barron’s” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0.08% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 12,963 were reported by Ima Wealth Inc. Bath Savings Trust Communication invested in 19,402 shares. Mengis Capital Management stated it has 7,515 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Asset Strategies has 2,873 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsr Lc accumulated 1,522 shares. Bb&T Corp accumulated 0.07% or 21,913 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Limited has invested 0.19% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Franklin Street Advsr Nc reported 0.04% stake. Rmb Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,338 shares. Illinois-based Optimum Invest Advsr has invested 0.41% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Overbrook Mgmt has 0.87% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Greenhaven stated it has 8.86% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 10,000 shares.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck& Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4,541 shares to 642,848 shares, valued at $53.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Floor& Decor Hldgs Inc Cl A by 18,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,927 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).