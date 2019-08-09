South Texas Money Management LTD Has Boosted Holding in Bp Plc Adr (BP) by $4.56 Million as Market Value Declined; As The Hershey Company (HSY) Share Value Rose, Holder Cohen & Steers Has Decreased Its Holding

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (HSY) by 63.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 166,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 97,556 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20M, down from 264,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in The Hershey Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $154.57. About 739,374 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 27/04/2018 – Ad Age: Hershey gives McGarryBowen a piece of its creative business; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 03/04/2018 – Hershey to Invest $500 Million in Making More Sustainable Kisses; 03/05/2018 – Hershey Offering Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – GIVEN THE 15-DAY SHORTER EASTER SEASON, EASTER CATEGORY RETAIL SALES DECLINED ABOUT 8 PCT VERSUS LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Sky News: US chocolate giant Hershey turns sour on taste of Tyrrells; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Net $350.2M; 12/04/2018 – Delfi: To Acquire Exclusive License to Van Houten Chocolate Brand for US$13M From Hershey Singapore; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Hershey’s New Notes; Stable Outlook

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Bp Plc Adr (BP) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 106,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 936,876 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.96M, up from 830,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Bp Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.18. About 9.38M shares traded or 50.78% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 07/05/2018 – BP Capital Adds Andeavor, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 23/05/2018 – BP Capital Fund Advisors’ Loftin on the BOON ETF (Video); 27/04/2018 – ODFJELL DRILLING BUYS DEEPSEA NORDKAPP, WINS PACT WITH AKER BP; 12/04/2018 – PETROBRAS, BP FORM STRATEGIC ALLIANCE; 20/03/2018 – sanjeevmiglani: Exclusive: Essar Oil picks Trafigura, BP for $1 billion oil-backed loan; 23/03/2018 – BANK OF RUSSIA CUTS KEY RATE BY 25 BP TO 7.25% P.A; 10/04/2018 – BP: Fields are Alligin and Vorlich; 06/03/2018 – OIL, GAS TO REMAIN PART OF ENERGY MIX FOR DECADES: BP’S DUDLEY; 14/03/2018 – POLAND’S PKO BP SAYS CONFIRMS MAY SPEND UP TO 25 PCT OF 2017 NET PROFIT ON DIVIDEND AFTER REGULATOR SETS NEW DIVIDEND GUIDELINES; 10/04/2018 – BP LAUNCHES FIRST BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT AT U.S. WIND FARM

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 3.87% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $346.84M for 24.00 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.90% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $267.35 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO, worth $1.53 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lipe Dalton accumulated 47,137 shares or 3.98% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Liability Company holds 38,532 shares. Cipher Capital LP has 19,215 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Lp owns 4,855 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0.03% or 105,514 shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 385 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Synovus Fincl stated it has 1,832 shares. Burney Co owns 8,359 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Moreover, Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Hudock Cap Group Lc has 2,287 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 163,209 shares. M&R Capital Management reported 0.08% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Maverick Capital reported 16,010 shares.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 28,146 shares to 291,138 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) by 433,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Multi (JQC).

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Michelin (Cgde) (MGDDY) by 17,613 shares to 955,109 shares, valued at $22.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,753 shares, and cut its stake in Bed Bath& Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY).