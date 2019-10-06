South Texas Money Management LTD Decreased Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $2.09 Million as Market Value Rose; Bank New York Mellon Corp. (BK) Shareholder Trian Fund Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $27.22 Million as Stock Declined

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 11,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 339,345 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.69M, down from 350,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $229.4. About 1.37 million shares traded or 25.49% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp. (BK) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 618,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 12.62 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $557.24 million, down from 13.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 10.21M shares traded or 113.09% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 29/03/2018 – 93HT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BNY Mellon 1Q-End Assets Under Custody/Admin $33.5 Trillion, Up 9%; 08/03/2018 – BNY MELLON CONCLUDES INVESTOR DAY; 11/04/2018 – 40SI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 40XQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 01/05/2018 – 40HW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/04/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Lockwood Issues First Quarter Investment Insights; 03/04/2018 – 31IB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/04/2018 – 15LT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Investment Services Fees $1.98B

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Mdcap Value Ix (IWS) by 4,588 shares to 50,748 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co New (NYSE:RTN) by 5,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Vereit Inc.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 47.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $934.57M for 10.77 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Trian Fund Management Lp, which manages about $8.60 billion and $9.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) by 489,566 shares to 23.67M shares, valued at $1.67B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.