South Texas Money Management LTD Decreased Its Merck& Co. (MRK) Position by $376,903; Market Valuation Rose; Etrade Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Equifax (EFX) by $724,166

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Merck& Co. Inc. (MRK) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd analyzed 4,541 shares as the company's stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 642,848 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.47M, down from 647,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Merck& Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $219.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $85.65. About 5.71M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500.

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 113.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 6,137 shares as the company's stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 11,560 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 5,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $142.75. About 1.07 million shares traded or 32.02% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 19,495 shares to 18,188 shares, valued at $961,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 11,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,878 shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,409 shares to 201,048 shares, valued at $31.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 50,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 581,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).