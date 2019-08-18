South Texas Money Management LTD Cut Its Bristol (BMY) Holding; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lifted Its American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stake

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased Bristol (BMY) stake by 92.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 139,337 shares as Bristol (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 11,226 shares with $536,000 value, down from 150,563 last quarter. Bristol now has $76.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 9.63M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF THE APPLICATION FOR A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol North and East Burial Grounds Commission Wed, 4/11/2018, 7:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Noncurrent Pension Liabilities $434 Million at March 31; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Flatiron Health Expand Collaboration with a Three-Year Agreement; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Thu, 3/15/2018, 6:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) in Previously Treated

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) stake by 24.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired 20,900 shares as American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)’s stock rose 1.38%. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 106,600 shares with $2.42 million value, up from 85,700 last quarter. American Homes 4 Rent now has $7.49B valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.91. About 2.48 million shares traded or 38.13% up from the average. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.19 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Shares for $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com owns 125,673 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Salem Investment Counselors holds 86,547 shares. Gibraltar Capital Mgmt invested in 3.57% or 74,525 shares. Ckw Finance Gp invested in 2,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bartlett And Ltd Company has invested 0.91% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pittenger Anderson reported 69,500 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.01% or 3,000 shares. Quantres Asset Limited holds 0.81% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 23,300 shares. Peoples Svcs Corp has 44,818 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Montecito Retail Bank & holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 20,925 shares. Atlas Browninc has invested 0.26% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 18,055 shares. Somerville Kurt F has 9,175 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 260,856 are held by Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $5100 lowest target. $54.80’s average target is 16.65% above currents $46.98 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. Bank of America maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, June 13. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BMY in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of BMY in report on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”.

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased Ishares Russell 1000 Value Ind (IWD) stake by 4,516 shares to 22,902 valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped Sector Spdr Trust Sbi Int (XLU) stake by 23,190 shares and now owns 2.02 million shares. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was raised too.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Analysts Upgrade Drug Stocks HZNP and BMY – Schaeffers Research” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Large Option Trader Buying Nektar Calls Following Stock Crash – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Risk-Takers Have a Reasonable Shot with BMY Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shareholders Booked A 35% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Homes 4 Rent declares $0.05 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Homes 4 Rent Q2 same-home core NOI rises 3.6% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Demystifying The Powerful Preferred Stock Universe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0% or 55,881 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 128,725 shares or 0% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 922,089 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.04% or 370,079 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gru, a Japan-based fund reported 3.66M shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 136,693 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 4.08M shares. 60,125 are owned by Putnam Invests Lc. D E Shaw & owns 160,935 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP owns 1,370 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 310,616 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massachusetts Fin Svcs Company Ma reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 2.17 million shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) has 9,917 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) stake by 1.06M shares to 1.31 million valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) stake by 248,919 shares and now owns 90,910 shares. Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) was reduced too.