South Texas Money Management LTD Cut Brown (BF.B) Position by $2.91 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 63.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 55,885 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,495 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 88,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 1.35 million shares traded or 3.59% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Underlying Outlook for Net Sales Growth of 6%-7%; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN NAMES LAWSON WHITING SUCCESSOR TO CEO VARGA; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Jill Jones to Depart as Exec VP, President of North America Region; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: New Organization to Be Led by Mike Keyes; 21/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ELECTION OF SKEANS INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BROWN-FORMAN’S BOARD TO 14; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brown-Forman’s New Usd Bonds A1

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 67.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 62,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 30,340 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, down from 92,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 2.92 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 14.82 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 527 shares to 10,110 shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 74,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

