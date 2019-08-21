South Texas Money Management LTD Boosted Its T Mobile Us Com (TMUS) Holding by $2.08 Million; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Decreased by $1.99 Million as Valuation Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 249,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 51,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $448,000, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 3.67 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 29/03/2018 – Ford Releases 2018 Proxy Statement, Announces Virtual Annual Meeting Date and Issues 2017 Annual Report; 25/05/2018 – Rugby-Ford, Robshaw to co-captain England against Barbarians; 11/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Ford could reopen two U.S. truck plants next week; 27/03/2018 – NARA: Lecture: Scott Kaufman ~ “Ambition, Pragmatism, and Party: A Political Biography of Gerald R. Ford”; 15/03/2018 – Rugby-Hartley back, Ford and Care dropped for new-look England; 26/03/2018 – GMC unveils an off-road truck to take on Jeep and the Ford Raptor; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT EXPECTS TO CONTINUE BUILDING NAVIGATOR, EXPEDITION; 10/05/2018 – FORD SHOULD LARGELY RECOVER FROM SUPPLIER DISRUPTION: MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – Conservative Candidate’s Refusal to Attend Health Care Debate Undemocratic: London Health Coalition Concerned About Doug Ford; 16/05/2018 – FORD SEES ADVERSE IMPACT OF 12C TO 14C IN 2Q ON LOST PRODUCTION

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc Com (TMUS) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 30,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 586,162 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.50M, up from 556,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $77.92. About 122,419 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 29/04/2018 – Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Will Also Join Combined Board; 07/05/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 01/05/2018 – TMUS, S: CFO Carter notes @TMobile has “absolute capacity” to support the new roaming agreement with Sprint. @SievertMike adds protections are in place to make sure it doesn’t impact $TMUS user experience; 18/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Amends $38b Loan Agreement to Add New Lenders; 10/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint: source (Reuters) – T-Mobile US Inc is engaged in a new round of; 29/04/2018 – SoftBank’s Sprint Corp agreed to combine with Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile to create a U.S. wireless career that will have a market value of more than $80 billion; 11/04/2018 – SoftBank CEO running out of time to clinch Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 27/04/2018 – Correction to Sprint-T-Mobile Deal; 30/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – ON MARCH 29, UNIT AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $2 BLN SECURED TERM LOAN DUE JAN 2022 AND ITS $2 BLN SECURED TERM LOAN DUE JAN 2024 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 2.80 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 5,000 are held by Badgley Phelps & Bell. 374,366 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj And Corporation. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 119,056 shares. Kemnay Advisory holds 0.69% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 46,216 shares. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Ltd has 0.11% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Pinnacle Assoc Limited invested in 60,566 shares. New England Rech Management Incorporated reported 10,100 shares. Guggenheim Lc reported 183,856 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0.01% or 56,041 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited reported 0.03% stake. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 1.23M shares or 0.09% of the stock.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Michelin (Cgde) (MGDDY) by 17,613 shares to 955,109 shares, valued at $22.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,886 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. 10,200 shares were bought by THORNTON JOHN L, worth $100,038. LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $103,200 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 28,536 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $24.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology (Prn) by 16.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CAR).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.53 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0.09% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Princeton Strategies Gp Ltd Llc owns 10,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 521,663 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Burney has 0.07% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 130,442 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 40,113 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 68,173 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 583,906 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 0.24% or 92,397 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 10.12 million shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 6.77 million shares. Highlander Mgmt Lc reported 7,551 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.13% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Incorporated Limited Liability owns 12,551 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc owns 7,125 shares.