South Street Advisors Upped Its Conocophillips (COP) Position by $1.25 Million; Stock Declined; Mountain Lake Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Koppers Holdings (KOP)

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $571.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.28% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 82,136 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS- FINANCING DEAL WITH EXISTING BANK DEBT, EXPECTS TO ENTER NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, ADDED TO EXISTING $600 MLN REVOLVING FACILITY, AFTER CLOSE; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 18,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 139,490 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31M, up from 120,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.74 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE NON-BINDING PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips ups output forecast for 2018; 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Over Venezuelan Seizure; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Guyasuta Invest Incorporated reported 0.11% stake. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 11,988 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisors Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.87% or 207,458 shares. 10,807 are owned by Arete Wealth Lc. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il holds 45,028 shares. Bessemer Gru has 1.39% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). James Inv Research owns 255,788 shares. The California-based Van Hulzen Asset Llc has invested 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Liability Company owns 3,189 shares. Cap Advsr Lc reported 242 shares stake. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora stated it has 588 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Associated Banc, Alabama-based fund reported 51,661 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 51,119 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 1.1% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This Oil Company Believes Its Stock Is a Screaming Buy (and Itâ€™s Not Alone) – Nasdaq” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) 2.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are ConocoPhillipsâ€™s (NYSE:COP) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 131,474 shares to 13,790 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,700 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $886,493 activity.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Landsâ€™ End, Inc. (LE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Koppers Holdings Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) 19% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consol Coal Res Lp by 105,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.