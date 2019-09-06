South Street Advisors Upped Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding By $534,400; Sprott Boosted Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Holding

South Street Advisors Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 72.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South Street Advisors Llc acquired 6,680 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The South Street Advisors Llc holds 15,933 shares with $1.29 million value, up from 9,253 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $297.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 9.59M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE

Sprott Inc increased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) stake by 12.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprott Inc acquired 20,906 shares as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)’s stock rose 27.55%. The Sprott Inc holds 183,158 shares with $8.64M value, up from 162,252 last quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd now has $14.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.38% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $61.34. About 1.85M shares traded or 21.78% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $85’s average target is 20.96% above currents $70.27 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $84 target. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18 to “Sector Perform”. Wells Fargo maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $80 target. Mizuho maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Barry Invest Advisors Lc has invested 0.95% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Counsel Ltd Co New York reported 136,379 shares stake. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 115,376 shares. Macroview Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). A D Beadell Counsel has invested 0.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Crossvault Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.98% or 23,540 shares. Grace And White Ny holds 0.83% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 43,427 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability Com reported 141,596 shares stake. Moreover, Burns J W Com New York has 1.19% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 60,382 shares. Wms Prtn Lc stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Horrell Mgmt reported 1,458 shares stake. Syntal Capital Prns Ltd owns 48,216 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Portland Global Advsrs Llc accumulated 32,270 shares. Main Street Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited Co owns 45,709 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio.