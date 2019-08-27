South Street Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by $10.52 Million; Mill Road Capital Management Increased Its Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Stake by $791,398

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 90.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 131,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 13,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 145,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $65.76. About 3.35M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ROVALPITUZ; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $2.135. About 9,339 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.24 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 75,930 shares to 91,080 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colrain Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.45% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Motco has invested 0.82% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Granite Investment Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 30,418 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 55,491 shares. Salem Cap Mgmt Inc owns 4,050 shares. Colony Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com invested in 2.47M shares. Lathrop Management reported 7,048 shares. Sequoia Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 9,415 shares. Miller Investment Management Ltd Partnership holds 3,890 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.38% or 677,190 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication accumulated 380,970 shares or 0.3% of the stock. South Dakota Council invested in 45,200 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability accumulated 482,288 shares. Huber Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Incorporated holds 755,000 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Com (Trc) invested in 0% or 14,637 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership owns 1.22 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 96 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage, Missouri-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Company has 48,688 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 5,500 shares. Private Advisor Ltd reported 20,192 shares stake. Weber Alan W holds 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 2.36M shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Blackrock owns 73,980 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 40,236 shares. 10,000 are held by Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 113,703 shares.