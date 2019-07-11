South Street Advisors Trimmed By $368,772 Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Lifted By $1.01 Million Its World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Stake

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) stake by 2.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp acquired 11,700 shares as World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE)’s stock declined 7.93%. The Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp holds 486,900 shares with $42.25M value, up from 475,200 last quarter. World Wrestling Entmt Inc now has $5.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 480,169 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 08/03/2018 – GOL to Air WWE® Weekly Highlight Shows in Spain; 27/04/2018 – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will put on a pay-per-view called The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on Friday, one of the biggest events in the Middle East; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 10/05/2018 – 5 and WWE® Announce Broadcast Agreement to Televise Raw® in the Philippines; 09/04/2018 – Brock Lesnar™ Re-Signs with WWE®; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q REV. $187.7M, EST. $194.4M; 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – Buffett Comparisons May Swell for Fund Manager After Big WWE Bet

South Street Advisors Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 2.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South Street Advisors Llc sold 2,334 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 3.33%. The South Street Advisors Llc holds 109,547 shares with $17.35M value, down from 111,881 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $125.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $158.49. About 5.55M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Lc holds 0.02% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) or 111,783 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Nj accumulated 0.06% or 20,250 shares. Moreover, Principal Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp reported 562 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,723 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt, California-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Natl Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 89,477 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation reported 482,550 shares stake. Us Financial Bank De owns 1,840 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 26,251 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc holds 0.07% or 16,335 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Asset Management One Co has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 160 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 15,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Friess Assocs Ltd Liability Company reported 210,513 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 120,299 shares.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased Keurig Dr Pepper Inc stake by 150,000 shares to 500,000 valued at $13.99 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Altaba Inc stake by 7.49M shares and now owns 1.84 million shares. Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.89 million activity. The insider Barrios George A. sold $4.89M.

South Street Advisors Llc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,930 shares to 25,440 valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 18,951 shares and now owns 139,490 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 36 insider sales for $33.65 million activity. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $795,000. 9,067 shares were sold by Hawkins Mark J, worth $1.36M on Wednesday, January 23. Benioff Marc also sold $2.25 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, January 17. Harris Parker sold $1.00 million worth of stock. $53,992 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Tallapragada Srinivas. Roos John Victor had sold 114 shares worth $18,169 on Thursday, February 14. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $857,751 was sold by Weaver Amy E.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Asset Management Prtn reported 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hanseatic Serv Inc holds 3,825 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Co holds 1,256 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.28% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 531,110 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 947 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0.46% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Telemus Capital Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 7,572 shares. California-based California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 1St Source Bank has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Thomasville Natl Bank has 1.82% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Highland Capital Management L P, Texas-based fund reported 36,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Group Incorporated Limited Com has invested 0.42% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Jnba Fincl Advisors accumulated 2,014 shares. Nomura Incorporated has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $71.16M for 440.25 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.