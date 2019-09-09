South Street Advisors Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $576,810 as Share Value Rose; Paychex (PAYX) Shareholder Welch & Forbes Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Price Rose

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 4,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,440 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 20,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 13,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 589,271 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.26 million, down from 602,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.07. About 1.26M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 3,837 shares to 175,205 shares, valued at $13.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,143 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman Capital stated it has 40,804 shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Conestoga Advsr Lc holds 4,979 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rbf Capital Lc owns 55,000 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Biondo Inv Advsrs Lc stated it has 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 3.29% or 13.61M shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Waters Parkerson & Communication Lc has invested 2.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hudock Group Lc owns 9,760 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 1.19 million shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 90,714 shares or 3.04% of all its holdings. Hoplite Mgmt LP holds 169,377 shares. Rice Hall James Assocs Llc holds 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1,850 shares. Hendershot Investments Inc invested in 1.71% or 42,396 shares. Aviva Pcl invested in 4.27M shares or 3.38% of the stock.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 12,477 shares to 16,254 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0.47% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested in 8.39 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 449,727 shares. 11,479 are owned by First Allied Advisory. Karpus Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Whitnell & owns 2,500 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability Corporation owns 283,123 shares or 5.08% of their US portfolio. Cap Invsts invested in 4.77M shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Girard Prtn holds 0.05% or 3,504 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc has 5,461 shares. Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,940 shares. Advsrs Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.03% or 204,178 shares. Hartford Inv Management Co holds 0.11% or 49,235 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt accumulated 8,266 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 30.46 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.