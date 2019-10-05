South Street Advisors Position in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Boosted by $1.11 Million as Share Price Rose; As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Shares Declined, Becker Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $1.31 Million

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 6,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 55,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.40 million, up from 48,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $161.36. About 218,374 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.30 TO $9.40; 31/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Jun. 7; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects FY18 Food Commodity Inflation of 3.25%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Rev $3.1B; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel on mission to pull in millennial diners with new ads; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Declares Special Dividend of $3.75; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® to Power the Country Roads Stage for Second Year at the 2018 CMA Fest; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Crafted Coffee Collection with Goo Goo® Cluster Latte

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 9,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 89,767 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.23M, up from 80,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 2.35M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi Is Currently Vice Pres of Caterpillar’s Industrial Power Systems Division; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: CATERPILLAR EU STAGE V ENGINES SET HIGH STANDARDS; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – CAT: `HIGH WATERMARK’ WASN’T MEANT TO SUGGEST MARKETS PEAKING; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS BELIEVES GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND FAVORABLE COMMODITY PRICE LEVELS WILL DRIVE MINERS TO INCREASE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mercer Cap Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Lc holds 0.16% or 5,140 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.22% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 106,300 shares. Viking Fund Limited Liability reported 4,500 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Company Oh holds 0.49% or 5,263 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated owns 54,217 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar accumulated 0.01% or 1,510 shares. Farmers Co holds 0.35% or 9,200 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited has invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Guggenheim Ltd Llc owns 102,383 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 57,454 shares. Anderson Hoagland And Co stated it has 25,232 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. 6,910 are held by Penobscot Investment Mngmt Com. Lockheed Martin Investment Mngmt Co has 0.29% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 47,700 shares. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,355 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 130,187 shares to 477,453 shares, valued at $18.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 27,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 674,835 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold CBRL shares while 81 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 19.13 million shares or 1.96% more from 18.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Laurion Cap Lp reported 8,271 shares. Moreover, Syntal Capital Llc has 0.07% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 1,990 shares. Victory Capital Management stated it has 1,829 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership reported 3,552 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Tuttle Tactical invested 1.64% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Optimum Investment invested 0.01% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). 74,910 were reported by Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Nj. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 20,623 shares. Beacon Gru reported 2,075 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 3,169 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,643 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 6,100 shares. Olstein Capital Management Limited Partnership invested 0.74% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $335.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18,400 shares to 95,743 shares, valued at $16.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 3,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,522 shares, and cut its stake in Altice Usa Inc.