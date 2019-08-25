South Street Advisors Maintains Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM); New Amsterdam Partners Decreased Stake in Worthington Inds Com (WOR) by $1.39 Million

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Worthington Inds Inc Com (WOR) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 37,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 114,896 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, down from 152,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Worthington Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.20% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. About 250,881 shares traded or 3.35% up from the average. Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) has declined 14.22% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WOR News: 16/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Introduces Two New CNG Fuel System Products for Medium and Heavy Duty Truck Markets; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: WOR May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 22/04/2018 – DJ Worthington Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WOR); 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 28/03/2018 – Worthington Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Worthington Industries May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q Net $79.1M; 29/03/2018 – WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES – NET EARNINGS IN QTR INCLUDE TAX BENEFIT OF $0.66/SHARE RESULTING FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 24/04/2018 – Officer Welch Gifts 600 Of Worthington Industries Inc

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 72.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 6,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 15,933 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 9,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.37 million shares traded or 40.40% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 3,837 shares to 175,205 shares, valued at $13.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,700 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: Lowest Yield This Decade – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooke Bieler LP reported 1.32 million shares. Reliance Co Of Delaware holds 88,079 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.62% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wendell David Assoc accumulated 128,904 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Macnealy Hoover Inv reported 3.44% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pzena Inv Mgmt Limited Company owns 2.95M shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. 26,839 were reported by North Amer. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 1.02% or 31.75 million shares in its portfolio. Cap Interest Investors holds 0.28% or 7.95 million shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 9.72 million shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt owns 33,573 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division invested 1.66% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation has 0.72% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.08M shares. Conning holds 178,002 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold WOR shares while 67 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 26.90 million shares or 4.88% less from 28.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Lsv Asset has invested 0% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). 38,767 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Midas Management Corp owns 32,500 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 178 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia reported 4,900 shares stake. Moreover, Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Citigroup reported 14,401 shares stake. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.01% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Voya Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 560 shares. Millennium Limited stated it has 0% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Fort Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Rhumbline Advisers reported 132,027 shares. Fincl Counselors reported 0.17% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Balyasny Asset Management Lc holds 0% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) or 12,182 shares.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 64,957 shares to 194,159 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL) by 20,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,637 shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Analysts await Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.92 per share. WOR’s profit will be $40.57 million for 11.59 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Worthington Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Levi Strauss’ $6.2B Return Public – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much is Worthington Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:WOR) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Worthington Industries – Worth It – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2018.