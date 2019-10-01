South Street Advisors Lowered Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder King Street Capital Management LP Boosted Position

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 91,747 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.92M, down from 109,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $148.44. About 3.34 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management

King Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp bought 4.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 5.00M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.60M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 9.05M shares traded or 7.18% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “56 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shareholders on the line in rival PG&E bankruptcy plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NewsBreak: PG&E Settles for $11 billion on Wildfire Claims – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will PG&E Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Renewable Power Industry Just Breathed a Collective Sigh of Relief – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bain Credit Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.20 million shares. 950,357 are owned by Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. New York-based Zimmer Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 0.49% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cibc Ww Mkts Corp owns 0.08% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 434,300 shares. Citigroup reported 5.08M shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Destination Wealth Management owns 1,203 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Glenmede Trust Communications Na holds 0% or 1,050 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Inc invested in 0.04% or 345,400 shares. Weiss Multi reported 450,000 shares. Monarch Alternative Cap Lp reported 4.83% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Mechanics Bancorporation Trust Department holds 16,113 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 130 shares. Us Financial Bank De reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 185.55 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Financial stated it has 0.19% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bailard has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 282,535 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp owns 207,626 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Mathes Com Inc invested in 1.84% or 22,931 shares. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware invested in 126,296 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corp reported 0.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Swarthmore Grp Inc Inc stated it has 47,725 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie owns 196,773 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested in 16,882 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Hitchwood Cap Lp has 55,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Washington-based Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,283 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited has 0.39% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.20 million shares.